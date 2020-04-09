NFL Mock Draft 2020: Bengals go with no-brainer selection with first choice, Dolphins surprise

The NFL Draft is two weeks away and teams across the league are attempting to navigate the rocky waters of trying to scout college prospects during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been on the clock since the end of the 2019 season, finishing the year with a 2-14 record. The Bengals have a chance to pick a franchise-altering player with the No. 1 pick, something they did in 2003 when they selected Carson Palmer No. 1.

FoxNews.com writers Ryan Gaydos, Paulina Dedaj, Dan Canova and Chris Ciaccia contributed to a one-round mock draft for the 2020 event.

Read below for the selections.

1. CINCINNATI BENGALS: JOE BURROW, QB

The sky is blue, the grass is green, and the Cincinnati Bengals select the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow from LSU with the No. 1 overall pick. In his stellar senior national championship season with the Tigers, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. Burrow will step in immediately as Cincinnati's QB1.

2. WASHINGTON REDSKINS: CHASE YOUNG, DE

At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Ohio State star Chase Young’s power and size make him perfect for head coach Ron Rivera’s rebuild. A 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist, Young led the nation with 16.5 sacks and six fumbles.

3. DETROIT LIONS: JEFF OKUDAH, CB

With the No. 3 overall pick, the Detroit Lions select Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah. With All-Pro Darius Slay traded away to the Philadelphia Eagles, Okudah will step into a starting role right away with the Lions. He started all 14 games for the Buckeyes last season, and came away with a first-team All-American honoree. As a junior, Okudah led Ohio State with three interceptions and nine passes defended. He also came away with 35 tackles and two forced fumbles.

4. NEW YORK GIANTS: MEKHI BECTON, OL

The Giants are filling a much needed position on the roster with Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. At 6-foot-7, 364 pounds, Becton’s size alone makes him an asset for second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

5). MIAMI DOLPHINS: JUSTIN HERBERT, QB

Miami will surprise many by passing on Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa but general manager Chris Grier couldn’t take any chances on the injury-ridden quarterback. At 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, Oregon’s Justin Herbert threw 3,471 yards for 32 touchdowns.

6). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: TUA TAGOVAILOA, QB

With the Dolphins going with Justin Herbert, the Chargers will be able to draft Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama star will have a chance to get fully healthy if Los Angeles is indeed set on starting Tyrod Taylor heading into the 2020 season. Tagovailoa was previously a top selection but that was before he broke his hip and started to slide down draft boards. He reportedly failed two physicals before the draft.

7. CAROLINA PANTHERS: DERRICK BROWN, DL

With the seventh pick in the annual selection process (hat tip Paul Tagliabue), the Carolina Panthers select Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown. The 326-pounder wreaked havoc in opponents' backfields this season, racking up four sacks and two forced fumbles. He'll immediately step into Matt Rhule's new defense and be an anchor for the next 10-12 years.

8. ARIZONA CARDINALS: TRISTAN WIRFS, OL

The Cardinals have an opportunity to select a top offensive lineman to protect Kyler Murray for the foreseeable future. That’s why the Cardinals are taking Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa. Wirfs is one of the best offensive linemen in the draft. Wirfs was the Big Ten Conference’s 2019 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

9. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: ISAIAH SIMMONS, LB

The Jacksonville Jaguars select Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Shocked he's still on the board this late, the 6-foot-4, 239-pound Simmons is a Swiss Army knife and the perfect fit for the modern NFL. Clemson's defensive coordinator Will Venable wasn't afraid to use him to rush the passer, in coverage over the middle of the field or down the middle. He reminds some of a modern-day Lawrence Taylor.

10. CLEVELAND BROWNS: JEDRICK WILLS, OL

The Browns select Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle from Alabama. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has the weapons with wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, now the Browns main objective is to protect their most prized possession. Wills was a five-star prospect and a top 50-overall prospect in the class of 2017. He will immediately be plugged in as a starter for the Browns, and will make an instant impact.

11. NEW YORK JETS: JERRY JEUDY, WR

The Jets are in dire need of a playmaker after losing Robby Anderson to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. At 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, Alabama star Jerry Jeudy totaled 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

12. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: CEEDEE LAMB, WR

Last year, the Raiders acquired Antonio Brown only to see it blow up in their face. While Las Vegas (then Oakland) managed without a top receiver, Derek Carr needs someone to throw to. The Raiders selected CeeDee Lamb out of Oklahoma. Lamb led the Sooners last season with 1,327 receiving yards and 14 touchdown catches. In his sophomore season, he had 1,158 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

13. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: K’LAVON CHAISSON, LB

K’Lavon Chiasson is another linebacker the 49ers could add to their rotation. San Francisco was a top defense during the 2019 season and adding Chiasson is just going to add to opponents’ troubles. The redshirt sophomore had 6 1/2 sacks with LSU last season.

14. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: ANDREW THOMAS, OL

After going all-in on GOAT QB Tom Brady, the team needs some help upfront protecting him. With 36-inch arms and a 7.58-second 3-cone drill, Andrew Thomas is fluid enough and strong enough to play either right or left tackle in Bruce Arians' offense.

15. DENVER BRONCOS: HENRY RUGGS, WR

The Broncos will have to add another target for Drew Lock in the draft and going with Henry Ruggs at this point is the logical option. Ruggs is among the top receivers in the draft and after Jeudy and Lamb. Last season, Ruggs had 40 catches for 746 yards with seven touchdowns.

16. ATLANTA FALCONS: C.J. HENDERSON, CB

The Falcons cut Marcus Trufant and need someone to step into that backfield and cover the likes of Mike Evans, Michael Thomas and DJ Moore. C.J. Henderson has had issues tackling, but at 6-foot-1 with a 4.4 40-time, he's long enough and fast enough to keep up with WR1s across the board.

17. DALLAS COWBOYS: XAVIER MCKINNEY, S

After losing All-Pro cornerback Bryon Jones to a massive $82.5 million 5-year contract with Miami, it was a no-brainer that the Cowboys needed to make a move to shore up its secondary. Xavier McKinney is described by man as a “versatile defensive back” and can provide some help in Mike McCarthy’s defense.

18. MIAMI DOLPHINS: JONATHAN TAYLOR, RB

At 5-foot-11, 219 pounds, Jonathan Taylor’s size and speed make him the perfect tool to provide support for either veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick or rookie Justin Herbert. He was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year after gaining 2,003 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns on 320 carries this past season.

19. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: KENNETH MURRAY, LB

The Raiders have been looking to fill the hole left by the Khalil Mack trade and Tahir Whitehead’s departure to the Panthers. Kenneth Murray has the opportunity to fill that hole. He had four sacks and 102 total tackles for Oklahoma last season. He led the Big 12 in tackles in 2018 with 155.

20. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: JUSTIN JEFFERSON, WR

The Jacksonville Jaguars select LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Sure-handed, Jefferson caught over 100 passes last year in the explosive Tigers offense and will hope to give new quarterback Gardner Minshew a reliable target. Some questioned his speed, but after running a 4.43 at the NFL Combine in February, he's put those doubts to rest.

21. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: PATRICK QUEEN, LB

Breaking mold, the Eagles addressed their linebacker situation, drafting that position in the first round for the first time since 1979. At 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, LSU linebacker Patrick Queen totaled 85 stops, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception and two pass breakups this past season.

22. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: TEE HIGGINS, WR

The Vikings made a decision to part ways with wide receiver Stefon Diggs, sending him over to the Buffalo Bills, which means Tee Higgins will end up starting right away alongside Adam Thielen, giving quarterback Kirk Cousins another viable option.

23. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: JORDAN LOVE, QB

It’s no surprise that after the loss of legendary quarterback Tom Brady, owner Robert Kraft was looking to find someone to compete with Jarrett Stidham. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love totaled 3,402 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

24. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: JAVON KINLAW, DL

The Saints have needs at wide receiver and cornerback, but they've gone best available with Javon Kinlaw. At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Kinlaw is a bigger version of Aaron Donald, if you can believe that. He will make life a nightmare for opposing quarterback.

25. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: A.J. TERRELL, CB

Ex-All-Pro corner Xavier Rhodes was released early in the offseason, and Trae Waynes went ahead and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, the position is a must for the Vikings, and they will address it with one of their first two picks in the first round. A.J. Terrell is the best defensive back left on the board.

26. MIAMI DOLPHINS: JALEN REAGOR, WR

The Dolphins will take TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with their next first-round pick. Having already filled the needed voids, Miami was able to add some heat to their offense by drafting the 5-foot-11, 195 pound, prospect. Reagor is ranked among the top wide receivers in this draft class after completing 43 receptions, 611 yards, and five touchdowns in 12 starts this past season.

27. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: NEVILLE GALLIMORE, DT

If there’s anywhere the Seahawks could bolster up, it’s the defensive line. Neville Gallimore could provide the extra support for them behind players like Poona Ford and Nazir Jones. Gallimore played four years at Oklahoma. In his senior season, he had four sacks and 29 total tackles in 13 games.

28. BALTIMORE RAVENS: YETUR GROSS-MATOS, DE

The Ravens are lucky enough to not have many holes on their team, but with this selection, they could immediately beef up their pass rush. Pairing him with defensive ends Matthew Judon and the newly acquired Calais Campbell, the Ravens will look to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. As a junior for the Nittany Lions, Yetur Gross-Matos had 15 tackles for a loss with 9.5 sacks.

29. TENNESSEE TITANS: A.J. EPENESA, DE

His scheme versatility will appear to Bill Belichick disciple, Mike Vrabel. At 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, A.J. Epenesa can switch between being a 4-3 defensive end and a 3-4 edge rusher. Questions about his flexibility have cropped up, but not his football intellect, coming from Kirk Ferentz's program.

30. GREEN BAY PACKERS: LAVISKA SHENAULT JR., WR

The 6-foot-1 Laviska Shenault Jr. played in 31 games during his time at Colorado. He came down with 145 career receptions for 1,900 yards and 11 touchdowns. This could end up being a perfect situation for Shenault Jr. He would be paired with Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams as a legitimate threat for All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the latter years of his career.

31. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: JOSH JONES, OL

The 49ers could add some depth on the offensive line with a player like Josh Jones. He played four seasons at Houston before turning pro. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound lineman is among the top offensive lineman prospects. He allowed one sack throughout the entire 2019 season.

32. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: KRISTIAN FULTON, CB

The one spot the defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs could add some talent is in the secondary. Kristian Fulton will still be around toward the end of the first round. Fulton had 38 tackles and one interception for LSU in his senior season. He was eighth in the nation in passes defended (14).