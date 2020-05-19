NFL wide receivers Michael Thomas, DeVante Parker spar over social media question

NFL wide receivers Michael Thomas and DeVante Parker sparred on social media Monday.

Parker, who is entering his sixth season with the Miami Dolphins, reacted to a question posed by the NFL on FOX's Instagram account, which asked which is tougher: Making a catch while being guarded by New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore or breaking up a pass while guarding Thomas.

EX-NFL WIDE RECEIVER ANDREW HAWKINS SHARES WHAT HAPPENED WHEN HE TRIED TO CONJURE HIS OWN 'FLU GAME'

Parker responded simply “A,” saying making a catch with Gilmore at his back is tougher than trying to break up a Thomas catch. The answer started a war of words between the two receivers.

“For you, yes,” Thomas responded to Parker. “Go run some numbers up. Then you can talk. I lapped you and you been in the league longer than me, first-rounder.”

Parker fired back: “Got some hard feeling there brotha??? Let me get targeted 300 times a game.”

NFL LOOKING TO USE SURGICAL OR N95 MATERIAL WITH HELMETS TO COMBAT CORONAVIRUS, UNION'S MEDICAL DIRECTOR SAYS

Thomas then wrote that Parker didn’t even get his name mentioned in the original post.

“You still not going to do nothing,” Thomas added. “It took you six years and 17 weeks to have a good game. GTFOH. Blame your parents, not no QB.”

The two traded more barbs before the conversation went silent.

The New Orleans Saints selected Thomas in the second round of the 2016 draft and he has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL since then. Last season, Thomas led the league in receptions (149) and receiving yards (1,725). He also signed a lucrative contract extension prior to the start of last season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Parker was chosen No. 14 overall by the Dolphins in 2015. He had his best season in 2019, catching 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

Out of both of them, Parker would definitely know what it’s like having to play against Gilmore. The All-Pro defensive back has played in the AFC East for his entire career.