Ex-NFL QB Luke Falk reveals missing mother is found safe after she vanished from Utah bar

Luke Falk, a former pro quarterback who spent time on the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans’ rosters, revealed his missing mother had been found.

Falk revealed the good news on Sunday after the former NFL player posted a message seeking help from those who lived in the Salt Lake City area. He said his mother Analee Anderson Falk was missing after last being seen at a bar in the city.

"My mom has been found! The police were tipped off just a little while ago at an apartment complex with somebody matching my mom’s description. They arrived immediately and fortunately it was her. They got her the medical attention she needed and she is now at a local hospital getting treatment," he wrote in a message posted to his Instagram.

"Thank you to everyone for all your effort in the past 24 hours. From all of the police officers working tirelessly, to all of your reposts, suggestions, tips, information and for the search party last night. This was a total collective effort and I got to see the amazingly good and compassionate side of humanity. Words can’t express my gratitude. Thank you."

Falk said Saturday his mother was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday. She told his aunt and uncle who she was with that she was going to the bathroom and then vanished.

No other details on how the woman was found were released.