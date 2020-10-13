Former NFL linebacker Blair Brown has domestic battery charges dismissed

A Florida judge has dismissed domestic battery charges leveled against former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown last year, reports say.

Brown’s defense attorney filed a motion to a Duval County judge in early July to dismiss the charges leveled against Brown on May 29, 2019 in relation to an incident that took place several weeks before, ESPN reported citing court records.

A woman accused Brown of allegedly pointing a gun at her and threatening to kill her during an argument in the early morning hours of April 28, 2019, ESPN reported, citing a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report. The woman also claimed that Brown physically harmed her.

Brown was released by the Jaguars after two seasons just weeks after the alleged incident.

His agent released a statement to ESPN regarding the dismissal of charges.

“The police were undoubtedly doing their job in recording initial allegations in their report. However, it was made abundantly clear in court during the pretrial motion that there was no truth to the allegations,” Michael Boyer said.

“Mr. Brown's case was delayed first by professional staffing turnover at the state's attorney's office and then by the circumstances of COVID-19. His professional livelihood was put on hold while the process worked itself out. Mr. Brown is very pleased to put this all behind him and continue his life and football career."