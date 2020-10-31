NFL legend Herb Adderley, who won 6 championships, dies at 81

Herb Adderley, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back who starred with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, has died, officials said Friday. He was 81.

No details about Adderley’s death were revealed. Nasir Adderley, Herb’s cousin and a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers, eulogized him on Twitter as a “unique soul who has had such an incredible influence on my life."

Herb Adderley was one of the best defensive backs to ever play football. He was selected in the first round of the 1961 NFL Draft and the second round of the 1961 AFL Draft. He chose to play for the Packers over the New York Titans.

He helped the Packers reach five NFL championships and won three Super Bowls. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-Team All-Pro selection. In his best season in 1965, he recorded six interceptions and three touchdowns with three fumble recoveries.

He finished his career with 48 interceptions and seven touchdowns. He ended his career with the Cowboys, playing for them from 1970 to 1972.

“Herb Adderley was yet another dominant figure for us on the Packers,” former teammate Bill Curry tweeted. “He was quiet, but when he did speak, everybody listened. When he performed, no one was better!”

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy added: “The Green Bay Packers Family was saddened today to hear of Herb Adderley's passing. Herb was one of the greatest defensive backs to ever play the game. Few players can match his statistics with 48 interceptions and seven pick-sixes. He was a tremendous all-around athlete, as evidenced by the fact that he was All-City in Philadelphia in football, basketball and baseball, played halfback and defensive back at Michigan State and was an outstanding kick returner in the NFL. He was instrumental in the great success of the Lombardi teams and was the only player to play in four of the first six Super Bowls, and was a key member of six NFL championship teams.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Herb's family and friends.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.