Former NFL wide receiver shows reality of Italy's coronavirus lockdown

Former NFL wide receiver Kris Durham revealed Wednesday he was caught up in Italy’s 30-day lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.

Pat McAfee, a former NFL punter-turned-media personality, tweeted a video from Durham which apparently showed the ex-receiver stuck in his Parma apartment. According to Pro Football Talk, Durham went to Parma to play for the Parma Panthers in 2017 and stuck around to be a coach on the team.

“I don’t have any symptoms of the coronavirus,” Durham told the Detroit Free Press in an email. “The quarantine was a needed measure implemented by the Italian government for the entire country. I am just following the safety protocols they have set out to avoid the spread of the virus. I truly believe the government here has been doing a great job.

“The healthcare professionals in Italy are doing a phenomenal job especially considering they have been working around the clock because healthcare in this country is free and everyone is able to receive the same testing and options.”

The Seattle Seahawks selected Durham, 31, in the fourth round of the 2011 draft out of Georgia. He played one season with the Seahawks before playing for the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans. He also spent a summer with the Oakland Raiders but was cut before the start of the 2015 season.