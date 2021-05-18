Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson says quarterbacks have always been 'some of the most selfish' players

Former star NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson defended quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers , Deshaun Watson , and Russell Wilson in a way on Tuesday by arguing that the recent behavior by each player demanding more from their respective franchises is nothing new.

The three-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion first called out quarterbacks on the "Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin" on ESPN Radio, saying they are "some of the most selfish" players in the league.

"Quarterbacks are some of the most selfish dudes there ever is in the National Football League at a position but you never hear about that because the narrative is set that they’re the leader."

But Johnson, 48, said this isn’t anything new and in fact, other positions often make similar requests but teams are more willing to appease signal-callers.

"Those aren’t the first individuals to say, whatever, that they’re not happy with certain things it’s just now in the media," he said. "When quarterbacks ask for contracts, they got them. They were [the] highest-paid dudes on the team. ‘Hey, I need to get paid.’ They never argued with them. They never did anything, they just take care of it."

Just a day earlier, former Green Bay Packers general manager and Hall of Famer Ron Wolf called out the same players for being "divas" although he argued that this was something new.

"There’s been a huge change and it started with Russell Wilson then went to [Deshaun] Watson and now we got Rodgers," Wolf said on " The Big Show Radio Network ." "

"It appears that today's quarterbacks want to be more than quarterbacks. They're hired to play the position quarterback. That’s what they’re being paid for, and that’s what they’re being paid to do. These guys, they want to pick the coach, pick the players. It’s an interesting dilemma."

But Johnson might disagree with that statement.

"Let’s not all of a sudden act like it’s because the position is now voicing their opinion at that position, unlike other positions in the past. Let’s not act like their divas all of a sudden, they’ve been divas!"