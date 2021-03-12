Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Ex-NFL star Jim Everett fans flames of rivalry with Jim Rome in tweet

Everett had solid NFL career but moment with Rome will live on forever

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former NFL quarterback Jim Everett took his latest shot at sports commentator Jim Rome as the rivalry between the two still appears to be as hot as ever.

Everett responded to a tweet that read, "Name an athlete who has a seriously punchable face…" Everett replied with a picture of Rome.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Wait wait…they said athlete? …oh never mind," he wrote.

Everett was selected third overall by the Houston Oilers in the 1986 NFL Draft but never played a snap with them as he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams after he couldn’t come to an agreement on a contract. He would play for the Rams from 1986 to 1993 and had a successful tenure there.

He also played for the New Orleans Saints and the San Diego Chargers before retiring after the 1997 season.

ROB GRONKOWSKI PRANKS TOM BRADY ON FACETIME LEAVING THE QB 'CONFUSED'

Probably the most memorable part of his career was his altercation with Rome in 1994. Everett had been taking heat for the numerous times he was sacked in the 1989 NFC Championship. Rome would keep jabbing at Everett, calling the quarterback "Chris" instead of Jim (referencing tennis legend Chris Evert and mocking his masculinity.)

Everett, on the show, dared Rome to keep calling him Chris. Rome obliged and the two got physical with each other.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The confrontation made for an infamous TV moment that still lives on today.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_