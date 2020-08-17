Jason Wright named Washington Football Team president in historic hire

The Washington Football Team continued its overhaul Monday, naming Jason Wright as the franchise’s new president and making him the first Black team president in NFL history.

Wright replaces Bruce Allen, who was fired after the 2019 season.

“This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me,” Wright said in a statement. “The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization — from football to operations to branding to culture — and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise. We want to set new standards for the NFL.”

The 38-year-old Wright played seven seasons in the NFL as an undrafted running back for the 49ers, Falcons, Browns and Cardinals. He retired after the 2011 season and then earned his MBA from the University of Chicago. He was most recently a partner in the operations practice at McKinsey & Company, where he also helped create the Black Economic Institute and co-piloted their anti-racism and inclusion strategy.

Wright will be responsible for leading Washington’s business divisions, including operations, finance, sales and marketing. It comes at a pivotal time, as the franchise has done away with its old team name and is trying to recover from a Washington Post report that accused the team of sexual harassment and creating a toxic culture.

“If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason. His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league,” team owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. “We will not rest until we are a championship caliber team, on and off the field.”

This story first appeared in the New York Post.