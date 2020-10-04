NFL investigating Titans for possible flouting of safety protocols following COVID-19 outbreak: report

The NFL reportedly launched an investigation into whether the Tennessee Titans violated the league’s safety protocols after 20 members of the team tested positive for COVID-19 this past past week.

The Titans had two more positive cases on Sunday morning, including one player and one personnel, totaling about 20 positive cases and one source told ESPN that the outbreak “isn’t a failure of the protocols; it is a failure to follow the protocols.”

The NFL and the Players Association have been investigating the matter since Friday and have asked the team to hand over videos of team activities to track down a possible cause of the outbreak, ESPN reported.

According to NFL.com, the investigation will determine if players breached protocols in not wearing the mandatory Kinexon tracking devices, leading to gaps in tracking data used in contact tracing, and whether individuals failed to timely report symptoms they or their family members were experiencing.

The NFL recently investigated the Las Vegas Raiders for possibly breaching the league’s protocols after an unauthorized employee allegedly entered the Raiders’ locker room without the required credentials during Week 2. Reports say the team was fined $50,000 as a result.

On Tuesday, the team announced it’s own investigation into a separate matter where several players were pictured at an indoor charity event, interacting with people without masks on.

The league has been diligent about enforcing the face-covering policy. Several coaches and teams were slammed with hefty fines after failing to follow protocol in Week 2.

But sources told ESPN that the Titans feel confident that the team followed all the rules, in some cases, better than other teams.

Sunday marked the sixth straight day that at least one member of the Titans’ organization returned a positive result. The outbreak seemingly started Sept. 24 when the Titans placed cornerback Greg Mabin from their practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL first postponed, then rescheduled the Titans’ game set for Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers to Oct. 25 during Tennessee’s bye. The league also moved the Baltimore Ravens bye to Week 7, so the Ravens now can play the Steelers on Nov. 1.

If the positive results don’t stop, the Titans’ next game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday could be at risk, forcing the NFL into even more rearranging of the schedule.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.