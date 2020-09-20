NFL injuries dominate Week 2 headlines as several stars leave their games hurt

Injuries to NFL stars dominated the headlines during the second week of the season Sunday.

A large swath of injuries to some of the league’s top players had fans and players scratching their heads throughout the first slate of games in the afternoon.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley went down with a knee injury in the second quarter of his game against the Chicago Bears. He had to be carted to the locker room from the sideline. Sterling Shepard was also apparently injured his foot and had to leave.

The San Francisco 49ers saw four starters go down with injuries against the New York Jets. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were all injured in the game and had to leave.

The Jets lost wide receiver Breshad Perriman and cornerback Quincy Wilson.

The Indianapolis Colts saw wide receiver Parris Campbell go down with a knee injury against the Minnesota Vikings. Safety Malik Hooker also had to leave the game with an Achilles injury. The Vikings saw linebacker Anthony Barr and running back Mike Boone go down.

The Denver Broncos were forced to play Jeff Driskel after Drew Lock left the game with a shoulder injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Other injuries included Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Cam Akers, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kaleb McGary and Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones.

It was one of the worst weeks for injuries in recent memory. It could partly be due to the coronavirus outbreak which forced the NFL to shorten its training camp and cancel the preseason.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who injured his ankle in the first game of the season, was among those hoping for a quick recovery for those who were hurt.

“A lot of injuries today I pray for protection and healing. S—t happens fast,” he tweeted.

Odell Beckham Jr. added: "My prayers are up for all of my brothers that went down today. May god place his healing hand of grace upon yall! Hate to see it!"

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and Dan Canova contributed to this report.