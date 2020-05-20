NFL great Dexter Manley, 61, battling coronavirus but 'doing much better,' ex-teammate says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dexter Manley, a former All-Pro defensive end who played nine seasons with the Washington Redskins, has been making progress in his fight against the coronavirus, his former teammate John Riggins said Tuesday.

Manley, 61, was taken to the hospital on May 2 and has been there while he’s been recovering, according to Redskins announcer Larry Michael.

Riggins said on the “Riggo The Diesel” podcast that he received an update on Manley’s health from the former defensive lineman’s wife, Lydia.

“He is doing much better,” Riggins said. “I'm not sure he was ever really that ill, but his oxygen levels were a little low, they put him on oxygen, he has never been on a ventilator. All of this stuff is improving as we speak. He's still got a little ways to go.”

Riggins said that Manley is “slowly but steadily” making a recovery in his fight.

“He hopes to be back talking smack real soon and that's directly from Lydia,” Riggins added.

Manley, known during his NFL career as the “Secretary of Defense,” won two Super Bowl titles with the Redskins. He had 18.5 sacks in 1986 as part of a four-season stretch where he had 11 or more sacks.

Manley played one season with the Phoenix Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he retired. He finished with 97.5 sacks.

While not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he is in the Redskins Ring of Fame.