Ex-NFL wide receiver Freddie Mitchell needed to be rescued from home after Ida stormed through

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Freddie Mitchell had to be rescued from his house as the remnants from Hurricane Ida blew through the Northeast earlier in the week.

Mitchell’s house flooded Wednesday and he then filmed himself in a local Walmart in his underwear buying clothes.

He recalled the moment rescue boats came to his Montgomery County, Pa., house at 4 a.m.

"The local fire department over there actually came, banged on my window and literally it was three stories up banging on my window with a rescue boat saying you need to get out," Mitchell said Friday in an interview with FOX29 Philadelphia. "You need to evacuate ASAP. It was the most (sic) craziest I ever experience … My house being flooded. It was crazy."

Mitchell said rescuers dropped him out at the Schuylkill River. He thought that Walmart would be the only place open at that time and he ventured into the store.

"I was literally that character in Walmart," Mitchell said.

Mitchell played for the Eagles for four seasons from 2001 to 2004 and appeared in one Super Bowl. He had 90 catches for 1,263 yards and five touchdowns.

Montgomery County was one of the hardest-hit areas as Ida blew through the region.

At least 27 people died in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York from the storms linked to the Ida remnants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.