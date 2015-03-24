NFL flexes Bengals-Steelers into primetime for Week 17

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - The NFL announced Sunday night that the AFC North showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will be the NBC primetime game for Week 17.

The league leaves the primetime spot open for Week 17 and makes their decision for the game when most of the Week 16 slate has been complete in order to schedule the best game.

The winner of the game will win the North. Pittsburgh has already clinched a playoff spot, while the Bengals can still play themselves out of the postseason with consecutive losses. Cincinnati, which currently leads the division, plays the Denver Broncos on Monday night.