NFL likely to fine Washington over sexual harassment allegations, but not force Dan Snyder to sell: report

The NFL will likely fine the Washington NFL franchise but won’t go so far as to force owner Dan Snyder to sell if the claims of sexual harassment alleged by 15 former female employees this week are substantiated, reports say.

Several sources close to the “NFL’s inner workings” told The Washington Post on Friday that the league will seriously consider fining and handing out other disciplinary measures against Washington if an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment within the organization is found to be true.

WASHINGTON OWNER DAN SNYDER RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT: ‘NO PLACE IN OUR FRANCHISE OR SOCIETY’

Two sources specifically told The Post that unless the investigation turns up new information that somehow links Snyder directly to the inappropriate behavior detailed by the women, the league will likely not force him to sell his majority ownership of the team.

“But we’ll wait to see what the investigation finds,” one of the sources told the newspaper. “That will be the basis for any potential discipline.”

Snyder issued a statement Friday addressing The Post’s story that detailed the women's allegations of unwelcomed overtures, comments of a sexual nature and exhortations to wear revealing clothing and flirt with clients to close sales deals. Only one employee spoke on the record while 14 others were bound by non-disclosure agreements that the team refused to release them from.

WASHINGTON’S RON RIVERA ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS: ‘WE’RE TRYING TO CREATE A NEW CULTURE HERE’

“The behavior described in yesterday's Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society,” Snyder’s statement began. “This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of Coach [Ron] Rivera earlier this year.”

Snyder hired a local law firm to review the team’s culture and conduct, which he said will allow the team to implement new policies and procedures.

“Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations,” his statement continued. “Upon completion of her work, we will institute new policies and procedures and strengthen our human resources infrastructure to not only avoid these issues in the future but most importantly create a team culture that is respectful and inclusive of all.”

The NFL released its own statement Friday morning stating that the league plans to take “action” based on the investigation’s findings but it did not say it would probe the allegations in a separate probe.

According to The Post, NFL bylaws give the league power to force the sale of a team if an owner engages in conduct "detrimental to the welfare of the league."