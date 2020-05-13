NFL extends virtual offseason through May, league announces

The NFL will continue with its virtual offseason workouts.

In a memo sent to all 32 teams, the league announced it is extending the period for virtual offseason workout programs "through and including May 29." The update includes the extension of rules set forth in the collective bargaining agreement to allow virtual interaction in place of on-site and on-field work.

The virtual period was originally slated to end Friday.

IF TOM BRADY LEADS BUCCANEERS TO SUPER BOWL TITLE, IT COULD COST LAS VEGAS MILLIONS

The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt on everything in the sports world, including NFL Organized Team Activities (OTAs) usually take place during May, followed by June minicamps. For now, everything is being done remotely.

Coaching and training staff have worked with the players by conducting classroom instruction and on-field activities through digital applications instead of at team facilities, which have been closed since late March. Those virtual meetings can occur for four hours per day, four days a week.

JOE TESSITORE, BOOGER MCFARLAND WON'T RETURN TO 'MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL', REPORT SAYS

Teams can send up to $1,500 to each player to purchase equipment for the video sessions.

All 32 teams must submit plans for reopening their facilities to the league by Friday, though no dates for such reopenings are set. Offseason workouts must end by June 26, about a week later than usual. That could change depending on developments with the pandemic.

The league will inform teams promptly about how to proceed with on-field activities “in the event club facilities reopen at some point in June,” according to the memo. The league said it would work with medical advisers to establish protocols for reopening facilities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For nearly three months, the NFL has kept to its offseason schedule of conducting the scouting combine, free agency, the draft and the release of the regular-season schedule. While it is making contingency plans for both preseason and regular-season games in the event the coronavirus makes it necessary to play games without fans or at different sites, the league has publicly said it expects to play a full schedule beginning Sept. 10 with Houston at Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.