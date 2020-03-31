NFL draft prospects to take part in 'virtual' experience due to coronavirus: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The 2020 NFL Draft will no longer be in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the league reportedly has a plan in place to make the experience worthwhile for the prospects as well as the fans watching at home.

More than 50 prospects are expected to participate in the upcoming NFL draft from a virtual perspective, according to the NFL Network on Monday. There is still no definitive answer as to what the draft is going to look like, but live reactions from prospects on different social media outlets are expected to play a large role on draft day.

The NFL will provide prospects and their families “draft packages” for the event, which will begin on April 23, the NFL Network reported.

The draft will be broadcast on television, but the NFL is yet to make an announcement on how it plans on doing so. Players are expected to be heard from during the draft, and coaches and general managers will be available for interviews throughout the process as well.

NFL teams were told to leave their facilities until further notice, and they will now make their draft selections from a remote location.

The NFL has already made several changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and more will likely come in the near future as the sports world continues to be put on hold due to this global catastrophe.