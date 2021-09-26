NFL Draft bust Isaiah Wilson asks for second chance after Colts workout

Former NFL first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson is asking for a second chance after a tumultuous rookie season with on and off-the-field troubles saw him get released by two teams.

The 22-year-old offensive tackle posted a lengthy statement to Instagram on Saturday explaining what ultimately led the former Georgia standout to get released by both the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins .

JETS TURN AWAY DENZEL MIMS TRADE OFFERS: REPORT

"​​Some of you may know me as GG, some of you may know me as Panda, even some of you know me as the biggest bust in NFL history. Today I write to you as Isaiah Wilson," his caption read.

"Before the fame and the glamour, I was just a kid trying to make history as the best player out of New York City. I was the hope for my hood. As time went on and success came my way I struggled deeply with trying to prove who I was to everyone counting on my wins. I lost myself. I lost my mental. I lost my ability to love. I lost it all."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Titans selected Wilson with the No. 29 pick in 2020. He played a total of four snaps for Tennessee in a year filled with ups and downs, including a DUI arrest back in September. He was placed on the NFL reserve/non-football list in December.

He was then traded to the Dolphins in March but was released by the team just days later after reports revealed that he was hours late for his team physical, late for his onboarding process, and didn't show up for voluntary workouts he had committed to.

Reports surfaced soon after that Wilson was arrested at gunpoint after engaging police in a high-speed car chase in January, just two months before being traded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today I write to you as Isaiah Wilson, not asking for forgiveness, but hoping for a second chance," he continued. "With the time I’ve had away from the game I learned so much about who I am as a human. I finally love myself and it feels incredible. I now am ready to step back on that field with pride, integrity, and passion."