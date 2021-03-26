NFL Draft insider explains Mac Jones, Tom Brady comparison

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones got quite the compliment last month from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who compared him to Tom Brady. This week, however, in his latest mock draft, Kiper clarified those remarks.

Back in February Kiper said that Jones, who is one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft, has qualities that resemble the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

"I hate to say, but he kind of has a little bit of Brady in him," he said. "I’m not saying he’s ever going to be Tom Brady. He wouldn’t be close, probably. But he has that competitiveness, and he’s so smart — he picked that offense up [at the Senior Bowl] like it was nothing. Other quarterbacks were struggling with the verbiage and — ‘boom!’ — he was in and out of the huddle quicker than anybody I’ve ever seen."

The comments stirred up mixed reactions but Kiper clarified his analysis in Tuesday’s mock draft.

"I’ve gotten in trouble before for saying that a few quarterbacks are ‘Tom Brady-like,’ but I’m really talking about accurate, tall pocket passers," he explained. "I’m not predicting that these guys are going to become Hall of Famers. When I watch Jones, I can see some of the traits that have made Brady so good for so long. Jones is a pinpoint thrower who can manipulate the pocket and find targets down the field. He is a leader in the locker room too. This is a good fit."

Jones is one of the top QBs heading into next month’s draft. In his final season at Bama, he led the team to a national championship, totaling 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns.

He expressed frustration with his performance during Tuesday’s Pro Day.

"I came out here and slung it around," Jones said, via the NFL Network. "Obviously, I wish I had a bunch of throws back, but it is what it is. I’ll watch the tape and of course I’m going to be a little frustrated by the ones I missed."