NFL Draft bust explains fall from grace: 'I was taking 40, 50, 60 painkillers a day'

Tony Mandarich is widely considered one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history.

The Green Bay Packers selected the offensive lineman with the No. 2 pick in the 1989 NFL Draft out of Michigan State – where he'd been named an All-American. However, Mandarich only played three seasons with the Packers before a forgetful stint with the Indianapolis Colts from 1996 to 1998.

Mandarich explained in an interview with ESPN that he had troubles with steroids and painkiller abuse during his time in the league.

“I was taking 40, 50, 60 painkillers a day, and drinking,” he said.

He said he used steroids while at Michigan State, which he attributed to the success he had in college. He said he stopped once he got to the NFL because of the league’s drug testing.

Mandarich said he lost 10 percent of his strength after quitting steroids. He was out of the league for five years between his time with the Packers and Colts to get healthy.

Now, Mandarich said he’s working as a photographer.