NFL teams have found today's stars through the draft over the last 10 years

NFL teams use the draft to build and prepare for the future of their franchise, and over the last 10 seasons those teams have made some key decisions in the selection process.

Teams have made the obvious choices by taking the best available player at the time and others have found diamonds in the rough. Not all teams have been lucky.

Here is a list of the greatest players taken by each team since 2010.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

ARIZONA CARDINALS: PATRICK PETERSON, CB

In the 2011 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson with the No. 5 overall pick. Peterson, who turned into one of the best players at the position, is an eight-time Pro Bowler, and four-time All-Pro selection. He has 25 career interceptions.

Other solid selections: Tyrann Mathieu (2013), David Johnson (2015).

**

ATLANTA FALCONS: JULIO JONES, WR

Julio Jones may go down as one of the greatest wide receivers to play in the NFL. Arguably still the team’s best player, Jones is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro selection. He led the NFL in receiving yards in 2015 and 2018, and was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team. He was drafted by the Falcons in 2011 with the sixth pick.

Other solid selections: Deion Jones (2016), Austin Hooper (2016).

**

BALTIMORE RAVENS: LAMAR JACKSON, QB

Lamar Jackson was the final pick of the first round in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 2019 NFL MVP, who was a first-team All-Pro selection, led the league in passing touchdowns (36), and he broke the single-season rushing record for a quarterback with 1,206 rushing yards. The record was previously held by Michael Vick. Jackson led the Ravens to a 14-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2019.

Other solid selections: Ronnie Stanley (2016), Marlon Humphrey (2017).

**

BUFFALO BILLS: TRE'DAVIOUS WHITE, CB

Some might argue Stephon Gilmore for this selection, but he wasn’t recognized for his greatness until he became a member of the New England Patriots in 2017. White, on the other hand, has turned the Buffalo Bills defense into one of the best in the business.

White, an LSU product, was drafted with the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro selection in 2019. He also led the NFL with six interceptions.

Other solid selections: Stephon Gilmore (2012), Tremaine Edmunds (2018).

**

CAROLINA PANTHERS: LUKE KUECHLY, LB

Some may argue quarterback Cam Newton, but there’s no doubt about it that Luke Kuechly was one of the best linebackers in all of football since entering the league.

The Panthers selected Kuechly with the No. 9 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. In eight seasons, Kuechly was a seven-time Pro Bowler, a five-time first-team All-Pro selection and two-time second-team All-Pro selection, and in 2013 he became the youngest player in NFL history to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Kuechly was a better linebacker than Newton was a quarterback. Period.

Other solid selections: Cam Newton (2011), Christian McCaffrey (2017).

**

CHICAGO BEARS: EDDIE JACKSON, S

The Chicago Bears took Alabama safety Eddie Jackson with a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019, and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018.

He has 10 career interceptions, and five career defensive touchdowns.

Other solid selections: Kyle Long (2013), Jordan Howard (2016).

**

CINCINNATI BENGALS: GENO ATKINS, DL

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins might be one of the best draft picks of any team over the last 10 years. Atkins, a fourth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, is an eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro selection in 2012 and 2015, and he was a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team. He has 75.5 career sacks and 382 total tackles.

Other solid selections: Carlos Dunlap (2010), A.J. Green (2011).

**

CLEVELAND BROWNS: JOE HADEN, CB

Center Alex Mack was drafted in 2009, or else he would have been the choice for the Cleveland Browns here. One year later, the Browns took Florida cornerback Joe Haden with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Haden, a three-time Pro Bowler, was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2013. He made the move over to divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. Haden was one of the bright spots in a decade filled with draft misery for the Browns.

Some of Cleveland’s first-round picks since 2010 include: Phil Taylor in 2011, Trent Richardson and Brandon Weeden in 2012, Barkevious Mingo in 2013, Justin Gilbert and Johnny Manziel in 2014, and Corey Coleman in 2016.

Other solid selections: Myles Garrett (2017), Denzel Ward (2018), Baker Mayfield (2019).

**

DALLAS COWBOYS: ZACK MARTIN, OL

The Dallas Cowboys are loaded with top-tier level picks in the 2010s, but no one tops All-Pro guard Zack Martin.

Martin, the No. 16 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, is a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro selection and a two-time second-team All-Pro selection. The Notre Dame product was also a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Other solid selections: Tyron Smith (2011), Travis Frederick (2013), Ezekiel Elliott (2016).

**

DENVER BRONCOS: VON MILLER, LB

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller was an easy selection for the Denver Broncos here.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, and he received first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie. Miller was named Super Bowl MVP after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. He has 106.0 career sacks.

Other solid selections: Demaryius Thomas (2010), Justin Simmons (2016).

**

DETROIT LIONS: NDAMUKONG SUH, DL

The Detroit Lions selected defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. Suh is a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro and two-time second-team All-Pro. He was awarded the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2010, and Suh was honored as a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was drafted by the Lions in 2009.

Other solid selections: Darius Slay (2013), Kenny Golladay (2017).

**

GREEN BAY PACKERS: DAVID BAKHTIARI, OL

David Bakhtiari has been the staple of the Green Bay Packers offensive line since entering the league back in 2013.

Bakhtiari, a fourth-round pick, is a two-time Pro Bowler, and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2018, and second-team All-Pro recognition in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Other solid selections: Davante Adams (2014), Aaron Jones (2017).

**

HOUSTON TEXANS: J.J. WATT, DL

J.J. Watt has proven himself to be one of the best defensive players in NFL history.

The Houston Texans selected Watt with the No. 11 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and hasn’t disappointed the team or the Houston community since then. Watt is a five-time Pro Bowler, a five-time first-team All-Pro, he led the NFL in sacks both in 2012 and 2015, and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Watt was also a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Other solid selections: DeAndre Hopkins (2013), Deshaun Watson (2017).

**

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: ANDREW LUCK, QB

Injuries forced quarterback Andrew Luck to retire after only seven seasons, but he was still the franchise’s best draft pick of the 2010s. Luck, a four-time Pro Bowler, was recognized as the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2018. In 2014, Luck led the NFL with 40 passing touchdowns.

He was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2012.

Some would make the argument for offensive guard Quenton Nelson, who was a two-time first-team All-Pro selection in his first two years in the NFL, but Nelson might be the team’s best pick of the 2020s when it’s all said and done.

Other solid selections: T.Y. Hilton (2012), Quenton Nelson (2018), Darius Leonard (2018).

**

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: JALEN RAMSEY, CB

Since entering the league, Jalen Ramsey has been the definition of a shutdown cornerback.

Ramsey, the No. 5 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, is a three-time Pro Bowler and he was recognized with first-team All-Pro honors in 2017. Ramsey was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 for two first-round picks.

Ramsey has 10 career interceptions.

Other solid selections: Telvin Smith (2014), Yannick Ngakoue (2016).

**

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: PATRICK MAHOMES, QB

After sitting his rookie year behind quarterback Alex Smith, Patrick Mahomes burst onto the scene the last two seasons, and is now regarded as the NFL’s best quarterback.

Mahomes, the No. 10 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, is a two-time Pro Bowler, and was honored with first-team All-Pro recognition in 2018, when he led the league with 50 touchdown passes. In 2019, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, their first in 50 years.

Mahomes was recognized as the Super Bowl MVP.

Other solid selections: Eric Berry (2010), Travis Kelce (2013), Tyreek Hill (2016).

**

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: KHALIL MACK, LB

The Raiders took linebacker Khalil Mack with the No. 5 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Out of Buffalo, Mack is a five-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro selection in 2015, 2016 and 2018, and he was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

In 2018, Mack was traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for two first-round draft picks, and they rewarded him with a six-year, $141 million extension, making him the highest-paid defensive player in league history at the time.

Other solid selections: Amari Cooper (2015), Derek Carr (2014).

**

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: KEENAN ALLEN, WR

The Los Angeles Chargers have a lot of options, but the always productive Keenan Allen continues to prove year-in and year-out that he was the franchise’s best pick in the 2010s.

Allen, a third-round draft pick in 2013, is a three-time Pro Bowler, and was the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2017.

His last three seasons consist of:

2017: 102 receptions, 1,393 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

2018: 97 receptions, 1,196 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

2019: 104 receptions, 1,199 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

When you think of Allen, you think of consistency.

Other solid selections: Melvin Ingram (2012), Joey Bosa (2016).

**

LOS ANGELES RAMS: AARON DONALD, DT

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald may be the best player in all of pro football.

Drafted with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Donald has been exceptional. He is a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time first-team All-Pro, and he led the league in sacks in 2018.

Donald is a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018. Many experts believe that Donald is already one of the greatest interior linemen of all-time.

Other solid selections: Todd Gurley (2015), Jared Goff (2016).

**

MIAMI DOLPHINS: JARVIS LANDRY, WR

When you think of wide receiver Jarvis Landry, you think of a model of consistency.

Landry, a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, is a five-time Pro Bowler. He led the NFL in receptions in 2017 with 112. His 564 career receptions are the most by a player through his first six seasons in league history.

Other solid selections: Laremy Tunsil (2016), Xavien Howard (2016).

**

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: HARRISON SMITH, S

The Minnesota Vikings have done an exceptional job at drafting defensive players since 2010, but no one stands out more than safety Harrison Smith.

Smith, the 29th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, is a five-time Pro Bowler, and he was honored as a first-team All-Pro in 2017, and a second-team All-Pro in 2018.

In 2017, Smith was graded the third-best player in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. His season grade of 98.8 was also the highest among safeties in Pro Football Focus history.

Other solid selections: Everson Griffen (2010), Eric Kendricks (2015), Danielle Hunter (2015).

**

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: ROB GRONKOWSKI, TE

This might have been one of the easiest selection.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, a second-round selection in the 2010 NFL Draft, is arguably one of the greatest players to play the position. A three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, Gronkowski is a four-time first-team All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler, and he was a member of both the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, as well as the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Other solid selections: Devin McCourty (2010), Marcus Cannon (2011), Chandler Jones (2012).

**

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: CAMERON JORDAN, DL

Before jumping to the conclusion that wide receiver Michael Thomas should be the guy for the New Orleans Saints, let’s make the case for All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Jordan was the No. 24 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, honored with first-team All-Pro recognition in 2017, and second-team All-Pro honors in 2018 and 2019.

Jordan was a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team. That should be enough to be the franchise’s best pick in 10 years.

Other solid selections: Jimmy Graham (2010), Michael Thomas (2016).

**

NEW YORK GIANTS: SAQUON BARKLEY, RB

This selection may be a little premature, but Saquon Barkley is on the path to greatness.

The Penn State product was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, Barkley set multiple league records. He tied wide receiver Randy Moss for the most 50-yard touchdowns from scrimmage in a season. Barkley also had the most receptions (91) by a rookie running back in NFL history.

Barkley set three franchise records for rookies: most rushing touchdowns (11), most rushing yards (1,307) and most total touchdowns (15).

He was honored with the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Other solid selections: Jason Pierre-Paul (2010), Odell Beckham Jr. (2014), Landon Collins (2015).

**

NEW YORK JETS: JAMAL ADAMS, S

LSU product Jamal Adams is by far the best draft choice for the New York Jets since 2010.

Adams, the sixth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, is a two-time Pro Bowler. He was honored as a member of the first-team All-Pro in 2019, and a second-team All-Pro in 2018. Adams has 12 sacks, six forced fumbles, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

Other solid selections: Sam Darnold (2018).

**

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: JASON KELCE, C

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce may have been the steal of the draft in 2011.

The Eagles selected Kelce in the sixth round, and he ended up being one of the best players in the franchise’s history. A three-time Pro Bowler, Kelce was also a three-time first-team All-Pro at center for three straight years.

Kelce was a key piece for the Eagles during their Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots. Based on value and production, he is the best pick for Philadelphia in the 2010s.

Other solid selections: Fletcher Cox (2012), Lane Johnson (2013), Zack Ertz (2013), Carson Wentz (2016).

**

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: ANTONIO BROWN, WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have always been fantastic drafters, and it is proven over the course of their franchise’s history. It was no different during the 2010s, but wide receiver Antonio Brown is the best pick based on value and production.

Brown, a sixth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was easily the best wide receiver in the league over a six-year stretch from 2013 to 2018. Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler, and a four-time first-team All-Pro selection. He led the NFL in receiving yards in 2014 and 2017, in receptions in 2014 and 2015, touchdowns in 2018.

Brown was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Other solid selections: Maurkice Pouncey (2010), Cameron Heyward (2011), David DeCastro (2012), Le’Veon Bell (2013), T.J. Watt (2017).

**

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: NAVARRO BOWMAN, LB

The heart of the San Francisco 49ers defense for eight seasons, Bowman was a four-time first-team All-Pro selection. He racked up 798 total tackles over his career, with 14.0 sacks, nine forced fumbles and five interceptions.

Bowman was picked in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Other solid selections: DeForest Buckner (2016), George Kittle (2017).

**

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: RUSSELL WILSON, QB

The Seattle Seahawks had so many options here, but you can’t go wrong with Russell Wilson.

Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro selection in 2019, led the league in touchdown passes in 2017, and passer rating in 2015. The Seahawks came away with a Super Bowl XLVIII win over the Denver Broncos.

Wilson continues to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL year-in and year-out, which is why he is the easy pick for the Seahawks here.

Other solid selections: Earl Thomas (2010), Kam Chancellor (2010), Richard Sherman (2011), Bobby Wagner (2012).

**

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: GERALD MCCOY, DL

Gerald McCoy was selected No. 3 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2010 NFL Draft.

McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection, and has racked up 334 total tackles and 59.5 sacks since entering the league.

Other solid selections: Lavonte David (2012), Mike Evans (2014).

**

TENNESSEE TITANS: JURRELL CASEY, DL

The Tennessee Titans had a lot of solid options, but Jurrell Casey has been the most productive over the longest period of time. Casey, a third-round pick in 2011, has five Pro Bowl selections, and he earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2013.

Casey has 51 career sacks and 493 total tackles over his career.

Other solid selections: Taylor Lewan (2014), Jack Conklin (2016), Derrick Henry (2016), Kevin Byard (2016).

**

WASHINGTON REDSKINS: TRENT WILLIAMS, OL

The situation with offensive lineman Trent Williams and the Washington Redskins has grown murky, but Williams was easily the best pick for the franchise during the 2010s.

Williams was the No. 4 overall selection for the Redskins. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, and he was a part of the second-team All-Pro squad in 2015. He is considered one of the best offensive tackles in the league.

Other solid selections: Ryan Kerrigan (2011), Brandon Scherff (2015).