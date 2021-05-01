NFL Draft 2021: Jaguars will be back on clock to begin Day 3
Will teams find future Hall of Famers in this draft class?
The final day of the 2021 NFL Draft will begin at noon ET on Saturday. The final four rounds of the draft will take place in Cleveland.
While many future superstars from the collegiate level are taken in the first few rounds of the draft, many Hall of Famers were also taken in the latter part of the event.
Tom Brady was one of those players. The New England Patriots took a flier on him in 2000 in the sixth round at pick No. 199. The turnaround for Brady was nearly improbably but he is arguably the best NFL player of all time.
Hall of Famers Mike Webster, Dick LeBeau, Shannon Sharpe and Cris Carter are just a few of the names who were drafted in the latter parts of the NFL Draft.
Is a team potentially drafting the next Hall of Famer? Only time will tell.
Here’s how Day 3 will shake out.
Round 4
106. Jacksonville Jaguars
107. New York Jets
108. Atlanta Falcons
109. Carolina Panthers (from Texans)
110. Cleveland Browns (from Eagles)
111. Cincinnati Bengals
112. Detroit Lions
113. Cleveland Browns (via Panthers)
114. Atlanta Falcons (from Broncos)
115. Dallas Cowboys
116. New York Giants
117. Los Angeles Rams (from 49ers)
118. Los Angeles Chargers
119. Minnesota Vikings
120. New England Patriots
121. Los Angeles Rams (from Raiders)
122. Cincinnati Bengals (from Patriots via Cardinals and Texans)
123. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins)
124. Washington Football Team
125. Minnesota Vikings (from Bears)
126. Tennessee Titans
127. Indianapolis Colts
128. Pittsburgh Steelers
129. Seattle Seahawks
130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
131. Baltimore Ravens
132. Cleveland Browns
133. New Orleans Saints
134. Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
135. Tennessee Titans (from Packers)
136. Baltimore Ravens (from Chiefs)
137. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
138. Dallas Cowboys*
139. Cincinnati Bengals (from Patriots)*
140. Pittsburgh Steelers*
141. Los Angeles Rams*
142. Green Bay Packers*
143. New York Jets (from Vikings)*
144. Kansas City Chiefs*
Round 5
145. Jacksonville Jaguars
146. New York Jets
147. Houston Texans
148. Atlanta Falcons
149. Cincinnati Bengals
150. Philadelphia Eagles
151. Chicago Bears (from Panthers)
152. Denver Broncos
153. Detroit Lions
154. New York Jets (from Giants)
155. San Francisco 49ers
156. Miami Dolphins (from Eagles via Cowboys)
157. Minnesota Vikings
158. Carolina Panthers (from Texans via Patriots)
159. Los Angeles Chargers
160. Arizona Cardinals
161. Buffalo Bills (from Raiders)
162. Las Vegas Raiders (from Dolphins)
163. Washington Football Team
164. Denver Broncos (from Bears)
165. Indianapolis Colts
166. Tennessee Titans
167. Las Vegas Raiders (from Seahawks)
168. Minnesota Vikings (from Steelers via Ravens)
169. Cleveland Browns (from Rams)
170. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Browns)
171. Baltimore Ravens
172. San Francisco 49ers (from Saints)
173. Green Bay Packers
174. Buffalo Bills
175. Kansas City Chiefs
176. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
177. New England Patriots*
178. Green Bay Packers*
179. Dallas Cowboys*
180. San Francisco 49ers*
181. Kansas City Chiefs*
182. Atlanta Falcons*
183. Atlanta Falcons*
184. Baltimore Ravens*
Round 6
185. Los Angeles Chargers (from Jaguars via Titans)
186. New York Jets
187. Atlanta Falcons
188. New England Patriots (from Texans)
189. Philadelphia Eagles
190. Cincinnati Bengals
191. Philadelphia Eagles (from Panthers via Broncos)
192. Dallas Cowboys (from Lions)
193. New York Jets (from Panthers)
194. San Francisco 49ers
195. Houston Texans (from Cowboys via Patriots)
196. New York Giants
197. New England Patriots
198. Los Angeles Chargers
199. Minnesota Vikings
200. Las Vegas Raiders
201. New York Giants (from Cardinals)
202. Cincinnati Bengals (from Dolphins via Texans)
203. Houston Texans (from Washington via Raiders and Dolphins)
204. Carolina Panthers (from Bears)
205. Tennessee Titans
206. Indianapolis Colts
207. Kansas City Chiefs (from Steelers via Dolphins)
208. Chicago Bears (from Seahawks via Dolphins)
209. Los Angeles Rams
210. Baltimore Ravens
211. Cleveland Browns
212. Houston Texans (from Saints)
213. Buffalo Bills
214. Green Bay Packers
215. Tennessee Titans (from Chiefs)
216. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Buccaneers)
217. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
218. New Orleans Saints*
219. Denver Broncos (from Falcons)*
220. Green Bay Packers*
221. Chicago Bears*
222. Carolina Panthers*
223. Arizona Cardinals (from Vikings)*
224. Philadelphia Eagles*
225. Philadelphia Eagles*
226. New York Jets (from Panthers)*
227. Dallas Cowboys*
228. Chicago Bears*
Round 7
229. New Orleans Saints (from Jaguars)
230. Las Vegas Raiders (from 49ers via Jets)
231. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
232. Tennessee Titans (from Falcons through Dolphins)
233. Houston Texans (from Bengals)
234. Philadelphia Eagles
235. Cincinnati Bengals (from Lions via Seahawks)
236. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers)
237. Denver Broncos
238. Dallas Cowboys
239. Denver Broncos (from New York Giants)
240. Philadelphia Eagles (from 49ers)
241. Los Angeles Chargers
242. New England Patriots
243. Arizona Cardinals
244. Miami Dolphins (from Washington via Raiders)
245. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Dolphins)
246. Washington Football Team
247. Arizona Cardinals (from Bears via Raiders)
248. Indianapolis Colts
249. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Titans)
250. Seattle Seahawks
251. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Steelers)
252. Los Angeles Rams
253. Denver Broncos (from Browns)
254. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Ravens)
255. New Orleans Saints
256. Green Bay Packers
257. Cleveland Browns (from Bills)
258. Washington Football Team (from Dolphins via Chiefs)
259. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
*= Compensatory pick