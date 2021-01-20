NFL should delay AFC Championship game until Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes can play, Colin Cowherd says

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the possibility that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes won’t be cleared from concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, but Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd thinks the NFL should make it so that doesn’t happen.

The longtime radio host suggested Tuesday that the league should delay the game until Mahomes is healthy enough to play.

"We want Mahomes against Josh Allen, right?" Cowherd said on "The Herd" show. "That's reasonable. And I'm sitting here this morning thinking if I'm the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is going through protocol. I find the day Patrick Mahomes can play -- and that's when we play. Why not?"

The controversial take fired up football fans on social media, with most calling it far-fetched.

Mahomes sustained a concussion in the third quarter after getting tackled to the ground by Cleveland Browns’ linebacker Mack Wilson. He was slow to get up and struggled to walk off the field even with the help of trainers.

Coach Andy Reid declined to speculate Monday about Mahomes' return, saying they have to follow concussion protocol.

"You don’t even have to think about it. You just go forward," Reid said. "You have an answer if he's there and if he's not there. I can't tell you an answer from a medical standpoint. I just don't know."

Mahomes returned to the field Wednesday for a light practice with the team, per NFL protocol, sources told the NFL Network.

He has no symptoms and will undergo tolerance tests, but there’s no certainty that he’ll be cleared to play against the Bills on Sunday.