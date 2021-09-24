NFL faces criticism for tinkering with wild-card playoffs schedule

The NFL announced Friday the upcoming playoffs will feature a wild-card game on a Monday night instead of keeping the round exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays.

The league touted last season’s playoff expansion to include another wild-card team, and this postseason will have two wild-card games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday.

"The 2020 playoff expansion ensured that two additional Wild Card teams – one each in the American and National Football Conferences – qualify for the playoffs. The No. 1 seed in each conference will receive a bye in the Wild Card round. The remaining division champions in each conference will be seeded 2, 3, and 4 by record, followed by the next three teams per conference with the best records seeded 5, 6, and 7," the league said.

"AFC and NFC Wild Card games will feature the 2 seed hosting the 7 seed, the 3 seed hosting the 6 seed and the 4 seed hosting the 5 seed."

The wild-card round is set to begin Jan. 15.

The league was met with criticism over the decision to include a Monday game on the docket with the winner of the game possibly having only six days to rest and prepare for the divisional round. The league was also accused of having money in mind first over anything else.

Last season, the NFL had three playoffs games on a Saturday and three on a Sunday. Only the division winner with the best record received a first-round bye.