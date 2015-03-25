NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell satisfied with Browns owner Haslam's handling of fraud probe

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he's satisfied with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's handling of the federal investigation into fraud at his family-owned business, and said the league has no plans to intervene at this time.

Goodell, who was at Browns training camp Thursday to launch a youth football initiative on safety, called Haslam a "man of great integrity." Goodell says Haslam has been working hard to fix the problems at Pilot Flying J, which had its headquarters raided in April by the FBI and IRS as part of a probe into fraud at the company.

Goodell said the will continue to monitor the situation, but doesn't think "it's a matter for us at this moment."

Goodell said Haslam has been in constant contact with the league to provide updates throughout the investigation.