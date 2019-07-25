NFL commissioner may be forced to testify under oath in Saints fans’ lawsuit: report

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell raising his right hand and swearing to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth?

It could happen, a report said, after an appellate court in Louisiana on Wednesday upheld a district judge’s decision to let a lawsuit filed by disgruntled fans of the New Orleans Saints to proceed.

The case stems from the widely disputed NFC Championship Game last Jan. 20, in which a referee’s non-call of what appeared to be a pass-interference penalty allowed the Los Angeles Rams to ultimately defeat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.

As might be expected, Saints fans were furious. Many wanted the cost of their tickets to be refunded, while others wanted the game to be replayed.

Saints fan Tony LeMon and others decided to sue the NFL – and the district judge’s July 18 decision, which was upheld Wednesday, could lead to Goodell and the game’s referees having to appear for sworn depositions in the case, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.

After the league lost its appeal Wednesday, it could ask the Louisiana Supreme Court to stop the lawsuit, according to the report.

At stake for the league is only $75,000, the maximum penalty allowed in a Louisiana state court. (The NFL’s revenue last season: an estimated $15 billion.)

But LeMon told the Times-Picayune that he and his fellow plaintiffs contend that their lawsuit is not about money.

“This is about getting to the truth,” he said, “and accountability for what happened.”