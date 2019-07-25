Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

NFL commissioner may be forced to testify under oath in Saints fans’ lawsuit: report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell raising his right hand and swearing to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth?

It could happen, a report said, after an appellate court in Louisiana on Wednesday upheld a district judge’s decision to let a lawsuit filed by disgruntled fans of the New Orleans Saints to proceed.

The case stems from the widely disputed NFC Championship Game last Jan. 20, in which a referee’s non-call of what appeared to be a pass-interference penalty allowed the Los Angeles Rams to ultimately defeat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.

'JEOPARDY!' CHAMP JAMES HOLZHAUER PREDICTS NEXT YEAR'S SUPER BOWL TEAMS

As might be expected, Saints fans were furious. Many wanted the cost of their tickets to be refunded, while others wanted the game to be replayed.

Brian Kilmeade on NFL's no-call controversy: Welcome to sports; grow up!Video

Saints fan Tony LeMon and others decided to sue the NFL – and the district judge’s July 18 decision, which was upheld Wednesday, could lead to Goodell and the game’s referees having to appear for sworn depositions in the case, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.

After the league lost its appeal Wednesday, it could ask the Louisiana Supreme Court to stop the lawsuit, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At stake for the league is only $75,000, the maximum penalty allowed in a Louisiana state court. (The NFL’s revenue last season: an estimated $15 billion.)

But LeMon told the Times-Picayune that he and his fellow plaintiffs contend that their lawsuit is not about money.

“This is about getting to the truth,” he said, “and accountability for what happened.”