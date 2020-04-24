NFL commish Roger Goodell, conducting draft from home, still can’t escape fans’ booing

Apparently not even the coronavirus outbreak can interrupt a time-honored American tradition: booing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the league’s annual draft.

You know how they say the most popular guy in football is a team’s backup quarterback? Well, Goodell may be among football’s least popular guys.

His perceived “sins” include presiding as teams relocated to other cities and, of course, allowing controversial referee calls to stand, such as the infamous pass-interference non-call at the NFC Championship Game between the Rams and Saints in January 2019.

More evidence of Goodell’s non-popularity emerged at the start of Thursday’s draft, in which LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow went to the Cincinnati Bengals as the No. 1 selection.

Working out of the basement of his home in Westchester County, N.Y., Goodell invited fans to let off a little steam at his expense.

“It’s a draft tradition – and one that I genuinely enjoy,” he joked. “Let’s hear from you right now.”

Suddenly the video screen behind Goodell was sliced into small squares, showing fans across the country heartily booing the commissioner.

“Aw, c’mon, guys. You can do better than that. Let’s go,” Goodell said as the chorus of boos reached him through the magic of technology.

“Alright, keep it coming,” he said later. “Wow, even the virtual boos are good.”

Later, Goodell got tagged with an error when he announced the Las Vegas (formerly Oakland and Los Angeles) Raiders would host the “2020” draft instead of the 2022 draft.

A fan later corrected Goodell with a Twitter post.