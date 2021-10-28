Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NFL legend Bruce Smith shows off his own QB graveyard with 70 tombstones

Bruce Smith is the all-time sacks leader in NFL history

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett may have an impressive list of quarterbacks in his Halloween graveyard but it doesn’t touch what Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Bruce Smith put together.

Smith created 76 fake tombstones to display in the front yard of his Virginia Beach, Virginia, home representing each of the quarterbacks he put to the ground during his career. The eight-time All-Pro had 200 sacks with the Bills and the then-Washington Redskins.

"Getting to the quarterback was my specialty," the fearsome defensive end told WAVY-TV.

Bruce Smith of the Buffalo Bills in action against the Denver Broncos in the early 1990s at Rich Stadium in Buffalo, New York. Smith played for the Bills from 1985-99.

Bruce Smith of the Buffalo Bills in action against the Denver Broncos in the early 1990s at Rich Stadium in Buffalo, New York. Smith played for the Bills from 1985-99. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman of the Dallas Cowboys gets his pass off under pressure from Bruce Smith of the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVII on Jan. 31, 1993, in Pasadena, California. The Cowboys won, 52-17.

Troy Aikman of the Dallas Cowboys gets his pass off under pressure from Bruce Smith of the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVII on Jan. 31, 1993, in Pasadena, California. The Cowboys won, 52-17. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Paul Holley, one of Smith’s friends, saw Garrett’s graveyard and thought they should do something similar. 

Smith wanted to show Garrett "what a real graveyard looks like," according to the station. Scott Mitchell, Jeff George, Jeff Hostetler and Steve Grogan were just some of the quarterbacks included.

Garrett, much like Smith, can dominate any offensive lineman who is put in front of him. The 6-foot-4, 272-pound defensive lineman has created havoc for offenses since entering the NFL in 2017.

In 2021, he leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks and is on pace to set his own career high. In three of the last four seasons, he’s recorded more than 10 sacks.

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns rushes at Demetrius Harris of the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns rushes at Demetrius Harris of the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Smith’s 200 sacks is the most all-time among all NFL players. Garrett has 52 for his career and still has a way to go before getting into Smith’s territory.

