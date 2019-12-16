NFL brothers swap jerseys after Buffalo Bills clinch playoff spot in win over Pittsburgh Steelers

The game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night featured a little bit of history as a trio of brothers played in the same game for the first time since 1927.

Trey and Terrell Edmunds play for the Steelers while brother Tremaine plays for the Bills.

They were the first band of brothers to appear in the same NFL game since Joe, Cobb and Bill Rooney all played for the Duluth Eskimos in 1927, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The brothers were spotted taking a photo before kickoff.

While the Bills defeated the Steelers 17-10 to clinch an AFC playoff spot, the brothers all swapped jerseys at the end of the game.

At one point, the NBC broadcast panned to their parents Felicia and Ferrell Edmunds, who were sitting in the stands decked out in Steelers and Bills gear.

Ferrell Edmunds played tight end for the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks from 1988 to 1994. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and had 12 touchdowns in his career.

Trey Edmunds has gotten some significant playing time with the Steelers this season. He’s rushed for 92 yards and 22 carries and has two rushing touchdowns this season. He was added to the Steelers’ practice squad in 2018 and was activated to the main roster last December.

The Steelers selected safety Terrell Edmunds with the No. 28 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s played in 29 games over his first two seasons. He has one interception and 172 combined tackles over those games.

Tremaine Edmunds also entered the league during the 2018 season. He was selected with the No. 16 pick by the Bills last year. He has played in 28 games for Buffalo and has recorded three interceptions and 226 combined tackles.

Tremaine and Terrell played together at Virginia Tech and made history by becoming the first brothers to be selected in the first round of the same draft. Trey also played at Virginia Tech but finished his collegiate career at Maryland.