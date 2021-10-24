Expand / Collapse search
NFL fans brave bomb cyclone to watch 49ers-Colts game

Levi's Stadium was drenched in rain but fans stuck it out

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A weather system known as a bomb cyclone moved through the Bay Area on Sunday night and had a tremendous effect on the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Levi’s Stadium was drenched in rain throughout the night, but fans managed to sit either in their seats and brave the rain or park themselves on the concourse to watch under the awning. There were dozens of people in their seats with ponchos on and hoods up to watch the big game.

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley, left, defends a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley, left, defends a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Twitter was lit up with interesting sights and sounds from the game.

The weather system began to move through the western United States earlier in the week.

A bomb cyclone is also known as a mid-latitude cyclone, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Mid-latitude cyclones drive most of the stormy weather in the continental U.S., the agency notes.

Workers push water off a tarp covering the field from rain at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. A powerful storm roared ashore Sunday in Northern California, flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows as forecasters predict record-breaking rainfall.

Workers push water off a tarp covering the field from rain at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. A powerful storm roared ashore Sunday in Northern California, flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows as forecasters predict record-breaking rainfall. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

A process called bombogenesis can occur when a mid-latitude cyclone intensifies rapidly over a 24-hour period, dropping at least 24 millibars of atmospheric pressure. Typically, a range in millibar change is around 10 to 15 in that same timeframe. 

This can happen when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, like air over warm ocean waters. The formation of the fast-strengthening weather system is bombogenesis, which generates the bomb cyclone.

The effects of the fast-developing low-pressure system include high and intense winds and blizzard and white-out conditions with heavy snow, in addition to rainfall on snow that can cause flooding. It's not unusual to get at least one storm per year and bombogenesis nor'easters occur frequently during the winter seasons.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, left, runs in front of San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (1) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, left, runs in front of San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (1) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

While fumbles were aplenty during the game, both teams on Sunday managed to combine for more than 45 points.

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com