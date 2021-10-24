NFL fans brave bomb cyclone to watch 49ers-Colts game

A weather system known as a bomb cyclone moved through the Bay Area on Sunday night and had a tremendous effect on the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Levi’s Stadium was drenched in rain throughout the night, but fans managed to sit either in their seats and brave the rain or park themselves on the concourse to watch under the awning. There were dozens of people in their seats with ponchos on and hoods up to watch the big game.

Twitter was lit up with interesting sights and sounds from the game.

The weather system began to move through the western United States earlier in the week.

A bomb cyclone is also known as a mid-latitude cyclone, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Mid-latitude cyclones drive most of the stormy weather in the continental U.S., the agency notes.

A process called bombogenesis can occur when a mid-latitude cyclone intensifies rapidly over a 24-hour period, dropping at least 24 millibars of atmospheric pressure. Typically, a range in millibar change is around 10 to 15 in that same timeframe.

This can happen when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, like air over warm ocean waters. The formation of the fast-strengthening weather system is bombogenesis, which generates the bomb cyclone.

The effects of the fast-developing low-pressure system include high and intense winds and blizzard and white-out conditions with heavy snow, in addition to rainfall on snow that can cause flooding. It's not unusual to get at least one storm per year and bombogenesis nor'easters occur frequently during the winter seasons.

While fumbles were aplenty during the game, both teams on Sunday managed to combine for more than 45 points.

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this report.