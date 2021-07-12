NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo allegedly tugged at boy's underwear in hotel room in 2019

Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo was charged with indecency with a child-sexual contact last week and details behind his arrest surfaced Sunday.

Mingo allegedly pulled at the underwear of a teenage boy in a Texas hotel room in 2019, according to Sports Illustrated, citing an Arlington police warrant.

Police said Mingo took a teenage family member and the alleged victim to an amusement park and go-cart track during the Fourth of July weekend. Mingo allegedly also brought the boys to a steakhouse and bought them clothes at a Nike store before returning to a hotel room where he was staying.

Police said the pro football player tugged at the victim’s underwear and became more aggressive.

"The victim advised that when this was occurring, he was scared and pretended to be asleep," the warrant said. He then is alleged to have tried to have sex with the victim.

Mingo was still a part of the Seattle Seahawks at the time and was traded to the Houston Texans later that September.

The linebacker was arrested in Texas on Thursday. Police said the 30-year-old NFL player turned himself in and was released after posting $25,000 bond.

The Falcons announced they terminated Mingo’s contract after his arrest surfaced Saturday. The team said it was gathering more information.

Chris Lewis, Mingo's attorney, slammed the "baseless allegations" and jabbed the Falcons for releasing his client.

"We are extremely disappointed in the Atlanta Falcons’ rush to judgment in terminating Barkevious Mingo’s contract before gathering all of the relevant facts and prior to my client having his day in court," he said in a statement, via ESPN. "The accusation against Mr. Mingo is a lie. Barkevious knows it — so does his accuser.

"Mr. Mingo appreciates the law enforcement officers have a tough job to do, and he is fully committed to cooperating with the authorities to clear his name. As soon as Barkevious became aware of the arrest warrant, he immediately travelled to Texas to turn himself in and answer to the charge. Now, he is ready to prove his innocence.

"Mr. Mingo understands the seriousness of an accusation like this and the immediate negative impact it can have on a person’s reputation, even when there is zero evidence. But, he also knows that he will be fully vindicated when the truth comes to light. When that happens, the true motivation of the accuser will be clear and unambiguous.

Mingo, the sixth overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2013 NFL Draft, played college football at LSU. During his junior season with the Tigers, Mingo played in all 13 games and earned second-team All-SEC honors. He piled up 38 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and a team-high 12 quarterback hurries.

After playing for the Browns, Mingo also played for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears.

Mingo won a championship with the Patriots at Super Bowl LI.

He signed with the Falcons earlier this offseason on a one-year, $1.25 million deal that came with a $175,000 signing bonus.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.