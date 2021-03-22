NFL to allow public to attend Cleveland draft, selected vaccinated fans to sit in 'Inner Circle'

The NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland in April and May and the public will be allowed to attend the event for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic began.

Last year’s draft was held virtually due to the pandemic, but the league announced Monday that Cleveland will still be the host site. The draft is set to take place April 29-May 1.

"We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports," league executive Peter O’Reilly said in a news release. "Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our Draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners."

The NFL said that fans attending the festivities will be required to wear face-coverings and socially distance from each other. A select few will be able to participate in teams’ "Inner Circle."

"Chosen by each of the 32 clubs to serve as their Draft ambassadors, fans selected to the ‘Inner Circle’ will have a front row seat to the NFL Draft Main Stage to cheer on their team's picks," the NFL said in its announcement.

"To further the NFL's efforts in promoting the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine when available, and consistent with guidance from the CDC, fans selected to sit in the ‘Inner Circle’ must be fully vaccinated."

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the draft. The team is expected to take a quarterback, but whether it’s Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson or someone else, is unclear.