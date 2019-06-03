Brazilian soccer star Neymar fires back at accusations he raped woman at Paris hotel

Brazilian soccer star Neymar fired back Saturday amid a woman’s allegation he raped her at a Paris hotel, releasing social media posts and text messages exchanged between the two in the time after she says the attack occurred.

Neymar arrived in Teresopolis, Brazil, on Sunday to train with the Brazilian national team ahead of the Copa America tournament. Authorities from the Rio de Janeiro state cyber-crimes unit also visited the training grounds. Police told the Associated Press they would “investigate the supposed disclosure of a video on the part of Neymar.”

A Brazilian woman, who wasn’t identified, told officers the incident occurred May 15 at the Softiel Paris Arc De Triomphe hotel, according to a Brazilian police report obtained by the Associated Press. The woman met with police Friday.

The woman told police she talked to Neymar through Instagram and was invited to Paris by one of his representatives. At the hotel, she said they “touched each other, but in a given moment Neymar became aggressive and, with violence, had sexual intercourse against the victim's will.” She also said she didn’t file a complaint initially because she was shaken.

Neymar, 27, vehemently denied the allegation in a since-deleted Instagram video.

“There was a relationship between a man and a woman between four walls. On the next day, nothing happened,” Neymar said. “I hope investigators read the messages and see what happened.”

Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, also showed messages and photos he said he received from the woman. The messages included at least one dated May 16 with no reference to the alleged assault, according to the Associated Press.

The striker’s father and agent, Neymar da Silva Santos, told Brazil’s TV Band that his son had been blackmailed by the accuser's lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.