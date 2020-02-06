Newark high school basketball coach attacked on video, allegedly by his own players

Dramatic video allegedly shows a junior varsity basketball coach at a high school in New Jersey being assaulted by members of his own team, according to a report.

Four members of the team from Malcolm X. Shabazz High School in Newark allegedly assaulted the victim after they exited a bus upon returning from a basketball game in Livingston Tuesday night, as WABC reported.

READ THE DHS LETTER SUSPENDING GLOBAL ENTRY, OTHER TTPs FOR NEW YORK

"Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and to appropriately charge those individuals involved," the city’s public safety director Anthony Ambrose told the news outlet. "Because high school students are typically juveniles, the names of the suspects will not be released. But those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges."

There are no reports of any arrests so far.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I spoke to the superintendent, principal, coaches and team," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told the news outlet.

"The actions of these students will not be tolerated, and they don't represent the majority of the school. The school and team have many great kids, who go on to college and do great things, and we're proud of them. We support the superintendent and principal and will do whatever we can to make the rest of the year successful."