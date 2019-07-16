New York's Yankee Stadium hit by swarm of 25,000 bees before game

As the New York Yankees prepared to face off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, the police force’s beekeepers removed a horde of bees overrunning the outfield of Yankee Stadium.

The swarm of about 25,000 bees had descended on the stadium’s Monument Park, which honors Yankees greats such as Reggie Jackson, Mariano Rivera and late owner George Steinbrenner. The organization called in the NYPD’s two-man beekeeping crew to safely remove and relocate the insects.

NEW YORK CITY POLICE REMOVE COLONY OF BEES SWARMING BIKE IN MANHATTAN

“I’d like to thank @Yankees for being such a classy organization for calling a beekeeper to come in and safely remove the honeybees and having them relocated,” the NYPD Beekeepers wrote on Twitter.

Last month, the beekeepers criticized the San Diego Padres after a CBS News report stated an exterminator had killed a swarm of bees that invaded the field during a game.

When not safely removing swarms from city streets, Officer Michael Lauriano and his beekeeping partner, Officer Darren Mays, have regular patrol duties, the New York Post reported.

With the bees safely removed, the Rays would go on to beat the Yankees 5-4 after rallying in the ninth inning off catcher Travis d'Arnaud’s three-run shot off Aroldis Chapman. D'Arnaud also tied a Tampa Ray record for homers in a game, blasting three.