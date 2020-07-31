New York Rangers: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season
The Rangers will likely start rookie Igor Shesterkin in the net
The New York Rangers will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in one of the most unpredictable qualifying round matchups.
The Rangers swept the Canes in regular-season games this season and have averaged more goals per game and a better power play. But the challenge will be facing Carolina’s strong defense and aggressive offense, which ranks third in shots on goal per game.
The Rangers were heating up when the season was postponed on March 12 and, if they can pick up where they left off, the biggest obstacle they will have to overcome is how rookie goaltender Igor Shesterkin will perform under pressure.
Division: Metropolitan (7th)
Record: 37-28-5
Coach: David Quinn
ROSTER
Forwards:
Pavel Buchnevich, Filip Chytil, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Jesper Fast, Steven Fogarty, Julien Gauthier, Tim Gettinger, Brett Howden, Kaapo Kakko, Vitali Kravtsov, Chris Kreider, Brendan Lemieux, Vinni Lettieri, Greg McKegg, Danny O'Regan, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Strome, Mika Zibanejad
Defensemen:
Brandon Crawley, Tony DeAngelo, Adam Fox, Libor Hajek, Ryan Lindgren, Darren Raddysh, Brendan Smith, Marc Staal, Jacob Trouba
Goaltenders:
Alexandar Georgiev, Henrik Lundqvist, Igor Shesterkin
SCHEDULE
The Rangers will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1, when they take on the Canes in a best of five series.
Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 1, 12 p.m. EDT
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 3, 12 p.m. EDT
Game 3: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m. EDT
Game 4 (if needed): Thursday, Aug. 6, TBD
Game 5 (if needed): Saturday, Aug. 8, TBD