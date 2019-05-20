New York Mets already-injured slugger Yoenis Céspedes breaks ankle after fall at ranch

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Céspedes suffered a broken right ankle over the weekend after a "violent" fall at his Florida ranch, the team's general manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced Monday.

Van Wagenen said the team was informed of Céspedes' accident Saturday night and added it was too early to say how long the injury would keep the slugger out of the lineup. The general manager said Céspedes told the team he did not fall off a horse at the ranch in Port St. Lucie, where the Mets' spring training complex is located.

The outfielder was in New York being examined at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Céspedes was acquired by the Mets from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline in 2015 and played a key role in the team's run to the World Series that year, hitting 17 home runs and driving in 44 RBIs while putting up a .942 OPS in 57 regular season games.

Prior to the 2017 season, the Mets signed Cespedes to a four-year contract worth $110 million. However, he has played in just 119 games since due to various injuries. In July of last year, the Mets announced that Céspedes would undergo surgery to eliminate calcification and remove bone spurs in both heels. He has yet to play this season.

Céspedes met with Mets officials in Miami Friday prior to the team's recent three-game series against the Marlins and Van Wagenen, Céspedes' former agent, was encouraged by what he saw, The New York Post reported.

The Mets had hoped the 33-year-old could return to the lineup sometime after the July All-Star break, but this weekend's injury pushes back that timetable and could even put Céspedes' career in jeopardy.

News of his injury comes as the Mets slumped to a series sweep against the Miami Marlins, with their record falling to 20-25. Van Wagenen, however, said manager Mickey Callaway would remain in place for now, despite rumors he was going to be sacked.

