New York Mets player Brandon Nimmo falls ill after preparing, eating undercooked chicken

Maybe New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo just likes his chicken cooked medium-rare...

Nimmo was absent from team workouts Wednesday after falling ill from undercooked chicken he prepared himself.

The 25-year-old was sidelined from an exhibition game against the Miami Marlins after his sudden sickness, Sports Illustrated reported. Manager Mickey Callaway poked fun at the outfielder, saying the team was going to help Nimmo with his cooking skills.

“I guess he cooked some chicken and didn’t know how to cook or something,” Callaway said, according to Sports Illustrated. “He was throwing up all night. So, we’re going to have to teach him how to cook so he doesn’t miss any more games.”

Callaway hinted Nimmo -- who joked he may need to buy a meat thermometer -- will most likely be sidelined Thursday due to dehydration concerns.

Nimmo batted .263 with a .404 on-base percentage and 17 home runs in 2018. He is expected to get his first outfield start of spring training in the coming days.