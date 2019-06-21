New York Mets name 82-year-old Phil Regan interim pitching coach

The New York Mets on Thursday made some changes to their coaching staff.

The team named 82-year-old Phil Regan interim pitching coach, Rickey Bones interim bullpen coach and Jeremy Accardo interim pitching strategist

Regan has been the Mets’ minor league assistant pitching coordinator since 2016 after spending 2009-15 as the pitching coach for Single-A St. Lucie. He once managed the Baltimore Orioles during the 1995 season.

“Phil’s understanding of what it takes to succeed at the big-league level is something that was attractive to us,” Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said, according to the New York Post. “This is a guy we’re familiar with, this is a guy who has a track record of being able to coach the game, understand the game and he has the aptitude to blend a new world order with the support of Rickey and Jeremy.”

The Mets fired Dave Eiland as pitching coach and Chuck Hernandez as bullpen coach.

The Mets are 35-40 on the season and have a 4.71 team ERA, which is 20th in the majors. The team does rank ninth in strikeouts with 689.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.