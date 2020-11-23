Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets make surprising front-office decision

Sandy Alderson will handle baseball ops as part of his duties and said he’s had a “half dozen” GM interviews so far

By Michael Blinn | New York Post
There won’t be a president of baseball operation under Sandy Alderson, the Mets president told reporters Monday, due in part to a “limited access” to candidates.

The Mets instead will shift its interview process and look for a new general manager.

Alderson will handle baseball ops as part of his duties and said he’s had a “half dozen” GM interviews so far.

The Mets front office is mid-makeover after Alderson cleaned house hours after Steve Cohen’s purchase of the franchise became official. Former GM Brodie Van Wagenen and much of his staff exited the team on Nov. 6.

Former Marlins president Michael Hill interviewed with the Mets for a potential president of baseball ops job earlier this month.

One Van Wagenen hire will be sticking around, however, with Alderson confirming that manager Luis Rojas he’ll be back for the 2021 season.