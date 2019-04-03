New York Mets' Dominic Smith planned to meet with Nipsey Hussle before rapper's shooting death

New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith said Tuesday he'd planned to meet with rapper Nipsey Hussle to seek advice -- but the rapper and business mogul was shot dead in Los Angeles during the weekend.

The LA-born Smith, 23, told Yahoo Sports that Hussle was going to mentor him and that the two talked about getting together during the summer.

“I’m young and we both came from poverty,” Smith said. “He wanted to help me with everything that I need. You could learn a lot from him.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper was shot and killed outside his store at a South Los Angeles strip mall Sunday. Two others were wounded. Police on Tuesday arrested Eric Holder, who cops say is a gang member, in Hussle’s death.

Police said Hussle and Holder knew each other and had a personal dispute before the shooting, but it’s unclear how the two knew each other.

