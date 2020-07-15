New York Mets: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

A late-season run for the New York Mets nearly pushed them into the postseason last year. They will be looking to continue on that track in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The Mets didn’t make any sexy splashes during the offseason. The team traded for Jake Marisnik from the Houston Astros, signed Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha for the rotation, and added Dellin Betances and Hunter Strickland to the bullpen.

The toughest part of the offseason was losing Noah Syndergaard to injury, which is really going to put more stress on the rotation in the long run.

It doesn’t take away from the notion that the Mets are an exciting team in the National League East. Pete Alonso will look to avoid a sophomore slump while the team could see Yoenis Cespedes get some playing time after missing the entire 2019 season.

New York did have some drama during the offseason. The Mets hired Carlos Beltran to replace Mickey Callaway as the manager. But Beltran got wrapped up in the Astros cheating scandal and left the team without coaching a single game. New York hired Luis Rojas to replace him.

Through 60 games last season, the Mets were 28-32.

**

2019 finish: 3rd NL East

2019 record: 86-76

Manager: Luis Rojas

**

Projected Starters

C: Wilson Ramos

1B: Pete Alonso

2B: Robinson Cano

3B: Jeff McNeil

SS: Amed Rosario

OF: J.D. Davis

OF: Brandon Nimmo

OF: Michael Conforto

DH: Dom Smith

**

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Jacob deGrom

SP: Marcus Stroman

SP: Rick Porcello

SP: Steven Matz

SP: Michael Wacha

CL: Edwin Diaz

**