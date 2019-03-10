NBA team owner threatens to ban heckler from attending games: 'Enjoy watching them on TV!'

Owning the NBA's worst team might make a guy quick to anger.

New York Knicks owner James Dolan apparently got upset Saturday afternoon when a fan told him to sell the team during the closing minutes of another home loss. Dolan threatened to ban the fan from Madison Square Garden, a video shows.

Dolan is seen leaving the court during the Knicks' 102-94 defeat against the Sacramento Kings, the video obtained by TMZ Sports shows.

An unidentified man yells “Sell the team,” prompting Dolan to confront the fan near a railing.

“You really think I should sell the team?,” Dolan asks the fan. “You want to not come to any more games? That’s rude.”

“It’s an opinion,” the fan responds.

“No, it’s not an opinion," Dolan snaps back. "And you know what, enjoy watching them on TV."

TMZ reported that witnesses said two police officers and security guards came over to question the fan and asked him to leave.

"Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return," Madison Square Garden told the New York Daily News.

The Knicks are 13-53 this season. Fans have routinely begged Dolan to sell the team because of one lackluster season after another. The team has won only two championships despite having been founded in the 1940s, long before most other NBA teams.

Former Knicks star Charles Oakley was banned in 2017 from MSG after an altercation with security guards during a game. Oakley had a poor relationship with Dolan in part because of his criticism of the owner and the organization.