New York Jets legend compares Adam Gase to Bill Belichick: 'I think he’s one of those guys'

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin, who played for both the New York Jets and New England Patriots, says the two division rivals may have something in common.

After the Jets fell to a 1-7 start last season under first-year head coach Adam Gase, they ended up finishing with a 7-9 record, and according to Martin -- who is in the Jets’ ‘Ring of Honor' -- Gase showed plenty of promise, and he went as far as saying he is comparable to the Patriots’ legendary head coach.

GOODELL TELLS FOX SPORTS' ACHO 'I WISH WE HAD LISTENED EARLIER' ON KNEELING, RACE

“I just think that Adam is a unique guy, I think he’s one of those guys – how would I describe it?” Martin told Sports Illustrated’s Jets Country. “Belichick reminds me almost of a mad scientist of football, right? He figures things out. He just has that kind of mind. Belichick is almost ‘A Beautiful Mind’ of the NFL.

“And there’s something about Adam that -- I think he has that type -- I’m not saying he’s Belichick or the exact same or anything -- there’s just similarities in the way he approaches the game that just reminds me of people who think that way.”

As the head coach of the Patriots, Belichick has gone 237-83 and has six Super Bowl titles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Back in 2000, Belichick was the Jets’ head coach for one full day before resigning and becoming the man in charge in New England.

Martin was drafted by the Patriots in 1995, and he spent three seasons there before being traded to the Jets, where he put together eight brilliant years as the featured back in New York.

“It’s more from a strategic standpoint. He’s a very strategic guy,” Martin said of Gase. “He understands Xs and Os on a deeper level. It will be interesting to see what goes on this year,” Martin said. “I think he’s done a pretty good job so far.”