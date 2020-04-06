New York Jets GM Joe Douglas helps local restaurant during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is doing his part pitching in to help local businesses during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

TOM BRADY, J.J. WATT, AARON DONALD, ADRIAN PETERSON HEADLINE NFL 2010S ALL-DECADE TEAM

A bartender at the River Grille in Chatham, N.J., said that the Jets GM has visited the restaurant the last two Sundays, and he used his credit card to pay for a $101 order that was a curbside pickup -- and added a $100 tip.

NFL DELAYS START OF OFFSEASON WORKOUT PROGRAMS FOR TEAMS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The bartender’s girlfriend posted a photo on Reddit of the check with the tip, with the last four numbers of Douglas’ credit card crossed out.

“He has [added a $100 tip] the past two times,” the bartender told the New York Post. “I don’t want to scare him off from coming back or anything.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The bartender said that conversations between the two of them have been at a minimum because they were properly following the social distancing guidelines amid the virus.

“He’s a great guy, very caring, and he takes care of these local businesses,” the bartender told the newspaper. “He was very supportive to me and my pocket as well.”