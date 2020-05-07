New York Jets 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

There will be pressure on New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to take a big leap during his third season in the NFL, despite missing a lot of the 2019 season due to mono.

It will be increasingly tough for the Jets and Darnold to win games after losing wide receiver Robby Anderson in free agency. New York drafted Denzel Mims, but it’s a lot to ask for a rookie to immediately mesh well with a quarterback given the circumstances involving the coronavirus pandemic which is keeping teams home instead of on the field.

The Jets have one of the toughest schedules going into 2020. Playing AFC and NFC West teams is not going to put them in a good position to start the season.

For New York to succeed, they will have to somehow get past the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49erse to continue to build confidence for the rest of the year.

Here are the rest of the Jets’ opponents in 2020.

Home Opponents: Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

Away Opponents: Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 136-119-1

Here is the Jets’ regular-season schedule.

