New York Giants' Saquon Barkley surprises Make-A-Wish teen at draft party

Saquon Barkley is always going the extra yard.

The New York Giants star made a Make-A-Wish kid’s dream come true and then some Saturday.

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year surprised 14-year-old Jared at a Make-A-Wish in Monroe, N.J., where the team announced some of their NFL Draft picks, according to Yahoo Sports.

Jared was called to the stage and asked to say his wish for the crowd. When Jared said his wish was to meet Barkley, the running back came up behind the teen and surprised him. The two embraced each other with a hug as the crowd cheered and clapped.

Though Jared’s wish was only to meet with Barkley, the Giants player had other plans for the teen.

“I don’t want you to be able to meet me. I’ve already got something planned out on your whole day. Whatever you want to do, go to Six Flags, whatever you dream of, me and you, just go have fun.”

The Giants will also invite Jared to spend a weekend with the team at practice and go to a home game during the 2019 season, according to WABC-TV.