New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore arrested for punching woman, stepping on her neck: police

New York Giants player Kamrin Moore cold-cocked a paramour and stepped on her neck so hard it left bruises during a love-triangle brawl outside his home on Thursday that led to his arrest and suspension, according to the team and law-enforcement authorities.

“New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore was arrested over the weekend in Linden, New Jersey, for an alleged domestic violence-related incident. Moore has been suspended by the team pending further investigation,” the Giants tweeted Monday.

The victim, identified in a criminal complaint as “H.P.,” had been seeing the grid-ironer since January and decided to drop by his New Jersey house Thursday after he did not respond to her text messages.

But when she got there, another woman — identified by Moore’s lawyers as his “girlfriend” — came out to confront her and the pair began scrapping, according to the criminal complaint filed in Linden City municipal court.

Moore, 22, first “watched while they assaulted each other” but then, when gal-pal H.P. fell to the ground, the 200-lb. safety “placed his foot on her neck and applied pressure,” the court papers charge.

She managed to free herself and then shoved Moore for choking her — and that’s when he cold-cocked her on the left side of her face, the papers allege.

A friend took H.P. to Rahway Hospital, where she was treated for bruises and abrasions on her face and neck, according to the complaint.

Moore was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault as a domestic-violence incident, court papers say.

He was released by presiding judge Brenda Cuba following a court appearance at the Union County Courthouse Monday afternoon, courthouse officials confirmed.

