New York Giants' Golden Tate responds to Jalen Ramsey after Ramsey dumps Tate’s sister for Vegas dancer

New York Giants’ wide receiver Golden Tate had an ominous message for Los Angeles Rams’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey after he reportedly ended his long-term relationship with Tate’s sister so he could date a Vegas dancer.

The rumored controversy between the pros surfaced this week after Ramsey, 25, took to social media Wednesday to post a picture with new girlfriend, Monica Giavanna.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. CALLS $14G FINES FOR SHOWING TOO MUCH SKIN ‘RIDICULOUS’

“I think we need new shirts lol,” the caption read with the hashtag #WCW.

The picture was circulated on Twitter, prompting one person to tag Tate saying “If I was @ShowtimeTate I would have words with this young fella.”

A verified account belonging to Tate replied Thursday saying, “He know he gonna have to see me.”

Ramsey had been in a long-term relationship with Tate’s sister Breanna. The pair have two children together, and it was rumored that Ramsey ended things with Breanna prior to her giving birth to their second child in September.

A press release from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team Ramsey played with before being picked up by the Rams last week, said he had left to be home with his family and it was unclear when he would return.

NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL ON ANTONIO BROWN INVESTIGATION, RETURN TO FOOTBALL: I’LL ‘LET YOU KNOW’

"Months ago in the offseason, Jalen notified me that he was expecting the birth of his second child in late September," head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement. "We spoke about this recently and again today after practice and decided that it was best for Jalen to fly to Nashville tonight after meetings to be with his family during the birth of their daughter. He will return to the team when he's ready, and we will provide an update at that time."

Tate briefly spoke to the New York Post on Thursday about his personal spat with Ramsey, saying he’s “not happy.”

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramsey appeared to fire back, posting a cryptic message on Twitter. “We live in a society where ignorant people feel they are owed an explanation of what goes on in our day-to-day lives.. And why we make the decisions we make.. We don’t have to answer to anyone but the man above!”

He added: “S**t is beyond overrated.”