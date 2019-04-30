New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman uses strange fan interaction to justify Daniel Jones pick

The New York Giants and general manager Dave Gettleman have taken a ton of heat for selecting quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

But Gettleman, attempting to quell the fans’ fury over the Jones pick, used a strange interaction with one fan to justify the selection.

NBC Sports’ Peter King wrote in his Football Morning in America column Monday he was asked by a Giants fan whether Gettleman knows what he’s doing as general manager. Gettleman told King he was approached by a Giants fan while he was out.

“I was at my bagel shop this morning. Guy said to me, ‘Dave, great pick,’” Gettleman said.

The Giants’ pick of the former Duke quarterback led to tons of backlash on social media last week. Jones is the heir apparent to Eli Manning’s starting job.

Gettleman told King that it could be a few years before it’s determined how well the pick turns out.

“In three years, we'll find out how crazy I am,” he said.